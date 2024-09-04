Alan Rydge Purchases 20,221 Shares of EVT Limited (ASX:EVT) Stock

EVT Limited (ASX:EVT – Get Free Report) insider Alan Rydge acquired 20,221 shares of EVT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$10.73 ($7.30) per share, with a total value of A$217,011.77 ($147,627.06).
Alan Rydge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 30th, Alan Rydge purchased 2,779 shares of EVT stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.79 ($7.34) per share, with a total value of A$29,988.19 ($20,400.13).
EVT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
About EVT
EVT Limited operates as an entertainment, hospitality, and leisure company in Australia, New Zealand, and Germany. The company operates through Entertainment, Hotels and Resorts, Thredbo Alpine Resort, and Property and Other Investments segments. It is involved in film exhibition operations under the Event Cinemas, Moonlight Cinemas, Greater Union, Birch, and Carroll & Coyle cinemas brands; and the operation of Cinebuzz Rewards, a movie loyalty program, as well as State Theatre, a 2,000-seat theatre located in Sydney.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EVT
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for EVT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.