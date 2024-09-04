Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.40 and last traded at $82.57. Approximately 4,017,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,570,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.77. The firm has a market cap of $209.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.32 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,870,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,574,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,175 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,848,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,398,000 after buying an additional 819,019 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,630,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,986,000 after purchasing an additional 983,842 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $329,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

