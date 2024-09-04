Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Trading Down 9.8%

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.88 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.88 ($0.05). Approximately 536,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 817,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £185.08 million, a P/E ratio of -63.33, a PEG ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

