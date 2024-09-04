American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 141,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 54,465 shares.The stock last traded at $86.73 and had previously closed at $86.74.
American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $939.50 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19.
American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF
About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF
The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.
