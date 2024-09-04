American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 141,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the previous session’s volume of 54,465 shares.The stock last traded at $86.73 and had previously closed at $86.74.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $939.50 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,281,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,170,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 787,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 364,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,933,000 after purchasing an additional 44,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 36,209 shares during the period.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

