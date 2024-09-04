American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,793 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $254.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $243.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.52. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $261.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

