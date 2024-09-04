Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 4th (APR.UN, ASAN, ASND, AX.UN, BEI.UN, CAR.UN, CCO, CHP.UN, CRR.UN, CRT.UN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 4th:

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $175.00 to $157.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$100.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) was given a C$74.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$20.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) was given a C$3.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:FCR.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$20.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$91.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$7.00 to C$8.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $103.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) was given a C$5.50 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) was given a C$11.00 target price by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from $12.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50.

