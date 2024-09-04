Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 4th (ASAN, ASND, CASY, CDP, HCAT, NUVL, PD, SUN, SWTX, TDG)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, September 4th:

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $165.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $298.00 to $300.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $31.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $63.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $68.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $220.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

