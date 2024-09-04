Analyzing e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Free Report) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares e.Digital and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $2,438.42 billion 0.34 $27.82 billion $5.25 30.63

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than e.Digital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets e.Digital N/A N/A N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 37.85% 25.54% 16.04%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares e.Digital and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for e.Digital and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 1 4 0 2.80

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $200.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.38%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than e.Digital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats e.Digital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others. The company also offers customer and engineering support services; manufactures masks; and invests in technology start-up companies; researches, designs, develops, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells color filters; and provides investment services. Its products are used in high performance computing, smartphones, Internet of things, automotive, and digital consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

