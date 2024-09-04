AON (NYSE:AON) Sets New 1-Year High at $349.87

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $349.87 and last traded at $348.43, with a volume of 40054 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $346.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.21.

AON Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.28. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AON

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

