Archer Investment Corp Has $1.01 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 451,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 229,550 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $763,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $78.49.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.