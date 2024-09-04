Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$7.00 at TD Securities

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.91% from the company’s previous close.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance
AX.UN traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.44. 123,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,989. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.44. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a one year low of C$5.51 and a one year high of C$7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$777.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Company Profile
