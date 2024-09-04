Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.92.

Asana stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,366. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976 over the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth $25,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter worth about $17,100,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Asana by 26.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 854,355 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,462,000 after acquiring an additional 490,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

