AST SpaceMobile Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 95,802 call options on the company. This is an increase of 55% compared to the average volume of 61,696 call options.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Up 20.2 %

Shares of ASTS traded up $5.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.35. 24,041,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,856,771. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 76,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

