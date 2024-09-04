Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,168 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $73.68. The company has a market capitalization of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

