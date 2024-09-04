Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $7.87 Million Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVSC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 505,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,216,000 after buying an additional 43,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 237,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVSC stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $57.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.