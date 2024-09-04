Axie Infinity (AXS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $678.53 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00007834 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $678.53 million and approximately $22.67 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,094.21 or 1.00144484 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007659 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,298,014 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

