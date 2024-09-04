Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 4.8%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $93.96 and last traded at $93.96. 195,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 663,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.58.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.06. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.85% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%. The company had revenue of $87.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $4,022,488.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at $487,275.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,678,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

