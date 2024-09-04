BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of BANF traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.26. The company had a trading volume of 73,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,903. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $110.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.75 million. Research analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $149,290.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,586,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 18,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $1,951,898.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,779,896.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 1,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $149,290.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,586,783.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,660 shares of company stock worth $3,580,196. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

