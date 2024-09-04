Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.75

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.75, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.07.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 19.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.
Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.
