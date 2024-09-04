Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $253.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $258.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.79. The company has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

