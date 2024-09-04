Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,964 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,964 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.5% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.68. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

