Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,578 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DDFG Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 29,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.00. 1,370,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,866,960. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

