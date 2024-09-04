Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6,476,084.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 841,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 841,891 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,107,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,672,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after purchasing an additional 291,305 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 264,626 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.46. The stock had a trading volume of 51,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,658. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.56. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $93.56.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.