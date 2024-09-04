Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYLD. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,377,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 585.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 380,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,514,000 after buying an additional 324,879 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 202,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 137,896 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 719,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after acquiring an additional 96,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,958,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XYLD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.04. The company had a trading volume of 108,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,020. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

