Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 9,338 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,338 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.62. 724,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,831. The firm has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $87.59. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.