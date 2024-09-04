Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.71. 100,058 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

