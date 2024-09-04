Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 11,774 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,774 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tillman Hartley LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 181,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,869 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 208,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VGSH stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.72. 621,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,160. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.