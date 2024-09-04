Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 14,234 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,234 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,322,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.18. The company had a trading volume of 89,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.97.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

