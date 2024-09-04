Biome Technologies (LON:BIOM) Shares Down 15%

Biome Technologies plc (LON:BIOM – Get Free Report) shares fell 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.10). 247,295 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,734% from the average session volume of 13,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9 ($0.12).
Biome Technologies Stock Down 15.0 %
The firm has a market cap of £289,170.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Biome Technologies Company Profile
Biome Technologies plc engages in the bioplastics and radio frequency (RF) technology businesses in the United Kingdom, Europe, Canada, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company's Bioplastics division produces a range of biodegradable and sustainable products that replace conventional oil-based plastics.
