Bitgert Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $34.60 Million (BRISE)

Bitgert (BRISE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Bitgert token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitgert has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitgert has a total market cap of $34.60 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitgert Token Profile

Bitgert’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. Bitgert’s official website is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.

$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert’s dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.”

Buying and Selling Bitgert

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitgert using one of the exchanges listed above.

