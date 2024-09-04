BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.30 Million

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. One BlackCardCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCardCoin has a market capitalization of $10.30 million and $4.19 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin launched on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,985,456 tokens. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. The official website for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com.

BlackCardCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 70,000,000 with 10,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 0.99791749 USD and is down -8.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $4,610,241.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

