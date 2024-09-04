BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Declares Dividend of $0.29

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.287 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous dividend of $0.10.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE BCAT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,659. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

