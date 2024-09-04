BlackRock Core Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BHK traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 124,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.70.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
