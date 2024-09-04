BlackRock Core Bond Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BHK)

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0746 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BHK traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.69. 124,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,404. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

