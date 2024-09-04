BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

NYSE:HYT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 787,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,952. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

