BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HYT)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0779 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Price Performance
NYSE:HYT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.98. 787,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,952. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74.
About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.