BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:BOE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,541. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $11.17.
About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust
