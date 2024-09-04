BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Plans Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1203 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.5% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BGT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,792. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.