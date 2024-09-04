BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Announces Dividend of $0.18

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.176 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 20.7% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Price Performance

BMEZ traded up 0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 313,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,091. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 1 year low of 12.93 and a 1 year high of 16.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 15.68 and its 200-day moving average is 15.58.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.