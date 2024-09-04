BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Declares Dividend of $0.11

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1132 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 141,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,049. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.