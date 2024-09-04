BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BTA)

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BTA traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.52. 39,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,688. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

