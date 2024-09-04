BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Declares $0.05 Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MUJ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $12.02. 68,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.03.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

