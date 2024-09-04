BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MVT)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2024

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVTGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

MVT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,241. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

Further Reading

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.