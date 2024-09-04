BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance
MVT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,241. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.
