BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MVT)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

MVT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,241. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.85.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

