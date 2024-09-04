BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 122,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,580. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

