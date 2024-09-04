BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2024

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYNGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MYN stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 84,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,663. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $10.86.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.