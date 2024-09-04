BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0442 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of MYN stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 84,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,663. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $10.86.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
