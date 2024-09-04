Blast Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Blast token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Blast has a total market cap of $174.92 million and $29.31 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blast has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Blast

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,678,511,260 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 19,645,967,520.294266 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00846903 USD and is down -8.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $32,362,809.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

