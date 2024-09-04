Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) EVP Sells $226,100.00 in Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $226,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,126,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, July 10th, John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ BHF traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.49. 313,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,355. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,938,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 342.1% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $2,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.