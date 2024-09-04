Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $154.54 and last traded at $154.00. 5,749,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 31,004,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,875.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Broadcom from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $721.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.17 and a 200 day moving average of $155.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 24.10%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after buying an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,044,294,000 after buying an additional 1,006,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.