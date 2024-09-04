Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $401,000 Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Modine Manufacturing comprises about 1.9% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,806,730.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MOD shares. William Blair began coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Modine Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

MOD stock traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $107.34. 113,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,192. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $123.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.53 and a 200-day moving average of $98.64.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

