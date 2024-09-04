Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 2,198 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.2% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 137,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,683,000 after purchasing an additional 45,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,965,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,729,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,211,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.62 and a 200-day moving average of $165.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $175.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

