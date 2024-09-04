Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,320.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 199,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 47,844 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.98. 2,121,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,769. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $47.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

