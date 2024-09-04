Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 193.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.92.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 433,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,689. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.